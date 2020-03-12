Lava Pay, Mobile Payment Service For Feature Phones Launched In India: Here’s How It Works News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Domestic mobile phone maker Lava has forayed into the mobile payment service market segment with the launch of the Lava Pay. This is a unique payment service as it does not rely on active internet connection to facilitate mobile payments. Moreover, the company touts that this app comes with high levels of security standards.

What makes it interesting is that Lava Pay enables feature phone users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). It is touted to have the potential to simplify mobile payments for the millions of feature phone users.

Lava Pay: How It Works

Lava Pay is said to be preinstalled in the upcoming Lava feature phones. The existing Lava feature phone users can get the app installed on their device by visiting any of the nearest service centers in India. It has a simple user interface and is claimed to be designed keeping the feature phone users in mind.

Detailing on the functionality of Lava Pay, the feature phone users have to just go to the app and key in the phone number of the recipient. In the next screen, they should key in the amount that they want to transfer followed by the four-digit UPI code. As soon as the transaction is complete, both the sender and the recipient will get an alert.

The Lava Pay app lets feature phone users check their account balance in a single click. And, the configuration process is quite simple. All that users have to do is just visit their nearest bank and configure the app and enable the transaction.

Unique Payment Solution For Mobile Users

Given that there are nearly 500 million feature phone users in India and that there is no way for them to carry out digital payments due to the lack of internet connectivity on their devices, this service is believed to be a successful one. Lava Pay is one of its kind digital payment solution that doesn't require internet connectivity. It is believed to boost the Digital India initiative of the government by catering to the large feature phone user base in the country.

