    Pine Labs Launches One QR Code For UPI, Bharat Payments With Paper POS

    By
    |

    Since the demonetization, mobile and e-payment platforms have paved way for digitization in India. Bharat and UPI payment platforms are popular, especially in one and two-tier cities. Pine Labs, a Noida-based merchant commerce platform has brought something new to the table. The company has launched Paper POS for merchants with a single QR code.

    Paper POS QR Code For All UPI, Bharat Payments

     

    Paper POS QR Code

    Paper POS is an all-in-one platform that accepts transactions on multiple UPI and Bharat QR payments, through a single merged static QR code. Various UPI and Bharat QR payments including PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, YONO, PayZapp, and more can be accepted using the Paper POS.

    Pine Labs notes that merchants can use the Plutus and Plutus Smart countertop POS machines to print the receipts to confirm the transaction in real-time. Plus, the company says the new solution also saves transaction costs. "It will not only be a one-stop solution for acceptance of all payments through UPI and Bharat QR, but it will also save transaction cost," said Venkat Paruchuri, Chief Product Officer, Pine Labs.

    Moreover, Pine Labs is adding benefits for merchants. They can receive detailed data about the transactions and also a reconciliation of all transactions. This includes Paper POS transactions at one place on myPlutus web (TRM) or on the myPlutus app. Paper POS stickers can also be designed with the merchant or the store name with the QR sticker.

    Essentially, there's not much change for customers and they can use the new QR code generally used for all payments. They simply need to scan the QR code using any of the payments app supported by UPI or Bharat. Just like Google Pay or Paytm QR payments, the merchant/vendor will be recognized, upon which the amount and credentials can be entered. Merchants can print out the transaction slip once it is successful.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
