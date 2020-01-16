Just In
Paytm Sound Box Rollout Begins: A Voice Activated POS Speaker
Paytm has started to roll out a new device for its merchants called the Paytm Sound Box. This is a voice-activated POS machine (point-of-sale) that alerts the owner when a transaction is completed. This eliminates the time spent by the owner to receive a confirmation SMS.
Paytm Sound Box is a small speaker and it is not available for free. Interested merchants have to buy it from Paytm at a nominal fee. We contacted one of the establishments in Bengaluru and they were happy to get this machine due to the convenience that this machine offers.
It also comes with a barcode, which can be used to make payments using any of the UPI apps like Google Pay. If a user makes a payment of worth Rs. 100, it says "Received Rs. 100 successfully"
Though the company has shared a couple of information on the device, there is still no information on the official pricing of the Paytm Sound Box. According to a few posts on Facebook, it costs around Rs. 600 for the device, which is a one-time payment. It is also interesting to see if brands like Google and PhonePe are expected to launch a product with similar functionality in the near future.
Hardware Specifications
The Paytm Sound Box is powered by the MediaTek MT6261 SoC. This processor is tailormade by MediaTek to be used in IoT (Internet Of Things) devices. It takes a maximum power input of 5V and 1.5A and it does not come with a battery.
This means the Paytm Sound Box has to be connected to the power source all the time. If there is a power loss, the machine will stop working until it gets power. A device of this kind should have included a built-in battery, as it would have helped roadside vendors without proper establishment.
