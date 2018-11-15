Lava Prime Z feature phone launched for Rs. 1,900

With the launch of the 4G feature phone from Reliance Jio last year, this particular market segment has gained a lot of traction from several brands. As an aftermath of JioPhone launch, Micromax, Karbonn, Nokia and a few other brands have come up with the launch of feature phones.

The latest feature phone to be launched in the Indian market is the Lava Prime Z, which is the sequel to the Lava Prime X launched earlier this year. When it comes to the highlights of the latest offering, it flaunts a premium glossy design and renders a backup of up to five days using the Super Battery Mode.

Lava Prime Z specifications

Similar to many other feature phones launched till date, this one from Lava also flaunts a polycarbonate body. It arrives with a 2.4-inch QVGA display protected with 3D curved glass. While the display occupies the top part of the front panel, the bottom half houses the conventional T9 keypad with a navigation pad and soft keys.

This is a basic handset with support for 2G networks. It comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of additional storage space. The phone comes with all the standard features seen on such basic mobiles including MP4 player, wireless FM Radio along with an amplifier for better audio output, and more.

Lava's recent feature phone has a 1.3MP camera at its rear for basic photography needs. Also, there is an LED flash module to ensure better lighting. Though this seems to be pretty low-end, we cannot expect a better camera feature from a normal handset at its price point.

As mentioned above, the USP of this handset is its battery life. It gets the life from a 1200mAh battery touted to deliver up to five days of backup with the Super Battery Mode feature. There is support for up to 22 Indian regional languages and the auto call recording feature too.

Price and availability

The Lava Prime Z feature phone has been launched for Rs. 1,900 in the Piano Black color option. It is available via the offline retail stores in the country. Buyers will get a 2-year replacement warranty from the brand. Also, there is 30 days money back challenge for the users at any Lava service center but the device should be returned within 30 days of the purchase to get the money refunded.