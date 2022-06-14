Lava's Upcoming Budget Phone To Feature Glass Back; Tipped To Come Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lava, the homegrown smartphone maker is quite popular for its budget-centric phone. The brand recently unveiled the Lava Z3 in India, priced at Rs. 8,499. Now, Lava is said to be launching another budget phone soon in the country.

This time, the brand could use a glass back panel, making its cheapest phone with a glass back. The launch timeline and price of Lava's upcoming budget phone have also been tipped. However, the name of the device is still unknown at this moment.

Lava's Upcoming Budget Phone Coming This Month

91mobiles reports that Lava will soon be launching an affordable phone in June. Although the exact launch date has not been revealed. The report further states that the upcoming phone will be the cheapest on the market with a glass back panel. Besides, the device is tipped to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Lava's Upcoming Budget Phone: What To Expect?

As per the report, the upcoming phone from Lava will be a 4G LTE offering. It will come with a triple camera system. The device is also said to use a Unisoc chipset. Apart from this, nothing is known. Since it will be a budget-centric phone, we expect it will have an LCD panel with a standard refresh rate.

The phone will support at least 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is believed to support additional storage expansion. If the launch will indeed happen this month, we expect the brand will soon start teasing its arrival. Besides, the glass panel of the device will be the best-selling part as it is usually seen on high-end phones.

This is not the first time, Lava also launched an affordable 5G device named the Lava Agni 5G last year. The handset is available for Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone offers a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. Other features include a 64MP quad-camera system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and so on.

