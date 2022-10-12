Lava Storm, Lava Storm Pro 5G Launch Likely This Year; What to Expect? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Many homegrown smartphone brands, including Lava, lost their foothold in the market with the arrival of Chinese brands over the past few years. However, Lava is striving to make a comeback by launching its offerings at competitive price points. After the response to its latest Blaze series phones, the company is bringing a new lineup of smartphones dubbed Lava Storm.

As per a report by Pricebaba, the Lava Storm series will comprise two models -- Lava Storm and Storm Pro 5G. The Lava Storm is said to be a budget 4G offering with entry-level specs. On the other hand, the Lava Storm Pro 5G could be the company's latest 5G offering for buyers with a budget constraint.

The report citing its sources and a Twitter-based tipster claims that the next series of smartphones from Lava could break cover by the end of this year. Also, these phones are said to join the Lava Blaze 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country featuring a 90Hz display, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Related: Lava Yuva Pro With 13MP Triple Camera Launched in India

Lava Storm, Storm Pro 5G Key Specs Leak

Furthermore, the report also reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Lava Storm and Lava Storm Pro 5G smartphones. Going by the same, the Lava Storm is likely to feature a MediaTek Helio chipset and a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear. It is also believed to arrive with 18W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the 5G-enabled Lava Storm Pro is said to feature more advanced 33W fast charging support and use the same processor and camera sensor as its 4G counterpart. It further notes that these Lava phones will arrive in three color options. For now, the other details of these upcoming smartphones remain unknown and we can expect further details to break cover sometime soon.

Related: Lava Blaze 5G Launched With Dimensity 700 SoC

Budget 5G Smartphone Could Be a Trendsetter

Currently, Lava sells only one 5G smartphone - the Agni 5G, which is priced at Rs. 17,999. It launched the Blaze 5G as a budget smartphone with support for the next-gen mobile service, but the device is yet to go on sale. As per reports, the Lava Blaze 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 10,000 and go on sale around the Diwali weekend, which is later this month.

With the launch of the affordable Lava Storm Pro 5G, the company could change the trend and make buyers turn towards its 5G offerings.

Best Mobiles in India