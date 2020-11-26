Lava To Manufacture Nokia And Motorola Smartphones: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since the government has announced the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme, all domestic handsets makers have become very active. Both Lava and Micromax have launched smartphones to avail the benefit of this scheme. However, Lava is not just launching and selling its devices, it is also manufacturing handsets for others.

The company is reportedly joined hands with HMD Global and Motorola for manufacturing Nokia and Moto handsets in the country. This development comes at that time when Lava announced that it is strengthening its ecosystem in India.

"We have plans to partner with companies that can share supply chains. We are making smartphones for Motorola and Nokia (HMD Global). All Nokia smartphones are by Lava. We are combining their supply chain with us. All agreements are in place," Hari Om Rai, chairman, and managing director was quoted by the ET.

Notably, LAVA is increasing its manufacturing capabilities for the last three years. The company has invested Rs. 2,600 crores in the manufacturing units to increase production capacity up to 21.6 crore units in the next five years. Moreover, the handset maker is looking at Rs. 300 crore revenue by the end of this financial year.

Lava Plans To Partner With Telecom Operators

Meanwhile, the company is also in discussion with three telecom players for designing and manufacturing smartphones. "We have reached an advanced level of talks with one of the telcos. Phones will be co-branded but will be subsidized by the telco", he said.

For the unaware, Flex is manufacturing Reliance Jio Phone; however, the company is now planning to launch 4G handsets in the country. The company has announced the manufacturer of the upcoming smartphones. So, we expect that Reliance Jio is also in talks with Lava for manufacturing low-cost smartphones.

