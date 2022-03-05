Lava X2 With MediaTek Helio Octa-Core Processor, 5000mAh Battery Launched In India News oi-Megha Rawat

Lava X2 budget smartphone has been launched in India. The handset will be accessible through Amazon and conveys low-end details for those searching for a telephone in the sub Rs 7,000 cost range. It has a waterdrop indent for the selfie snapper, a back-mounted unique finger impression sensor, a rectangular module to house double camera sensors, and a polycarbonate build.

The tech giant is advancing the handset's battery that is professed to offer a great reinforcement for calls and YouTube playback.



Lava X2 Specifications

The 6.5-inch HD+ display on the Lava X2 has a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an unidentified MediaTek Helio octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is likely extensible via a microSD card layer. Even though the firm hasn't said it, we suspect it will ship with Android 11 (Go Edition) pre-installed because it only has 2GB of RAM.

The phone's battery is 5,000mAh and takes three and a half hours to fully charge. It is touted to have a talk time of 38 hours, a standby time of 480 hours, and a YouTube playback time of 630 minutes. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and microUSB for charging and data transfers are among the connectivity options. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back as well as a face unlock.

In terms of optics, the Lava X2 has twin cameras on the rear, with an 8MP primary sensor but there's no information on the secondary camera. It sports a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. This is Lava's latest smartphone release, following the November release of their first 5G phone -- the Lava Agni 5G.

Lava is a well-known Indian smartphone brand that, like Micromax, Karbonn, and others, has lost its way in the middle with the advent of Redmi/ Xiaomi and other Chinese OEMs.

To be fair, Lava phones don't sell nearly as well as Redmi or Realme smartphones in the country. However, demand increased in 2020, when many Indians urged for a boycott of Chinese-made phones in response to the Galwan Valley attack. Apart from smartphones, Lava has a substantial market share in the feature phone industry.

The Lava Agni, the company's first 5G phone, was just released. Despite favorable evaluations, the company does not appear to have sold a large number of units. As a result, the company has begun to provide a free Lava Agni in return for Realme 8s.

Lava X2 Price And Availability

The Lava X2 is presently available for pre-order on Amazon for Rs 6,599 for the single 2GB/32GB option. It will be offered in two color schemes: cyan and blue.

