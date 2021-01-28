Lava Z1 To Go On Sale Starting February 5 Via Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lava Z1 made its debut in the country earlier this month alongside the three more Z series smartphones. However, the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and the Lava Z6 have already gone for sale on Amazon. Now, the sale date of the Lava Z1 has been announced which is set for February 5.

The handset will be available for purchase on Amazon in Blue and Red color variants. However, it is already up for sale at Lavamobiles.com for Rs. 4,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 5,499. This offer will be valid until February 28.

Lava Z1: Is It Worth Buying?

The Lava Z1 is the most affordable phone under the Z series. When it comes to features, the smartphone offers a 5-inch display with 480 × 854-pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the handset gets its power from the 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot.

The phone is fuelled by a 3,100 mAh battery and software-wise, it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition. For imaging, the Lava Z1 has a single 5MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. For selfies and videos, it houses a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash.

Connectivity aspects include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB. Lastly, it measures 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm in dimensions. Considering features and price, the Lava Z1 will not be that bad for an asking price of Rs. 4,999. It is capable of day-to-day usage and normal browsing such as Facebook, WhatsApp.

Best Mobiles in India