    Lava Z93 With Smart AI Gaming Mode Launched In India

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    We have seen a couple of gaming smartphones being launched lately. They come at expensive prices but offer a next-gen gaming experience. However, with the launch of the Lava Z93 in India, we can expect different perspectives. Especially, the likes of affordable gaming phones. Priced at only Rs. 7,999, the new Lava Z-series smartphone comes with Smart AI gaming mode that claims to offer a lag-free gaming experience.

    Lava Z93 With Smart AI Gaming Mode Launched In India

     

    The brand has also collaborated with Gameloft so that the Z93 can have access over games like Asphalt & Modern Combat.

    Launch Offers

    On buying the Lava Z93 via Flipkart, you will geta 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and EMI starting from Rs. 377. Other offers via other retailers include- instant cashback of Rs 1,200, 50GB additional data from Jio, and an extra 4G data of 50GB on recharging Rs.198 or Rs.299 prepaid plan.

    Lava Z93 Specifications

    The device has a 6.22-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone has a 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear, while it uses an 8MP front camera for selfies. Some camera features are- AI Photo Studio, Professional Mode, Panorama, AR Sticker, and HDR Mode.

    The smartphone runs Android Pie which is based on Star OS 5.1. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG, and GPS. It is backed with a 3,500mAh battery which comes with 10W charging support. It is available in Charcoal Blue and Royal Blue color options.

    lava smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
