    HONOR 8S with 5.71-inch dew-drop notch display launched for Rs 9,200

    HONOR 8S runs on Android 9 Pie OS

    By
    |

    HONOR has officially launched a new budget smartphone, this time in Russia. The HONOR 8S is one of the most affordable smartphone from the company in the Russian smartphone market, which offers fresh software with best-in-class hardware. Here is everything you need to know about the HONOR 8S.

    HONOR 8S with 5.71-inch dew-drop notch display launched for Rs 9,200

     

    Price and availability

    The HONOR 8S will be available in Russia from the 25th of April 2019 in Black, Blue, and Gold color. The base variant of the HONOR 8S retails for 8490 Rubles or Rs 9,200, respectively.  As of now, there is no information on the launch of the HONOR 8S in India.

    Features and specifications

    The HONOR 8S comes with a 5.71-inch display with HD+ resolution, offering modern 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a small water-drop or dewdrop notch cut out at the top, which houses the front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor, but it does support Face Unlock, assisted by the 5 MP selfie camera.

    The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC powers the smartphone, which is a mobile processor based on 12nm manufacturing architecture along with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. Coming to the RAM and ROM, the device offers 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 512 GB.

    The HONOR 8S has a triple card slot with two nano-SIM card slots and a single microSD card slot. There is a 13 MP snapper at the back with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP selfie camera unit on the front, with support for 1080p video recording capability.

    A 3020 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via the micro USB port powers the smartphone and the HONOR 8S also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

    Source

     

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
