Honor 8S specifications leaked: Comes with 5.71-inch water-drop notch display

Honor, the e-smartphone brand from Huawei recently launched the Honor 8A Pro, the latest budget smartphone from the company. Now, it is almost confirmed that the company is planning for the launch of the Honor 8S, which is yet another budget smartphone from the brand.

The Honor 8S looks like a super-affordable budget smartphone from the company with some modern traits like a notch display, dual tone back case, and a lot more. Here is everything you need to know about the Honor 8S.

Honor 8S specifications

The Honor 8S features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass with HD+ resolution (1520 x 720p). There is a thick bezel on the bottom of the smartphone with Honor branding.

The MediaTek Helio A22 SoC powers the Honor 8S, where the base variant carries 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the high-end variant is expected to feature up to 64 GB of storage with 3/4 GB of RAM (europian variant).

The smartphone is 8.45mm thick at its thickest point and will be available in different color combinations with polycarbonate build. Coming to the optics, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera with a single tone LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

The Honor 8S does not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone is most likely to feature FaceUnlock, based on the 5 MP selfie camera to provide added security to the smartphone.

A 3020 mAh Li-ion battery will power the device with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing and the smartphone also has a dedicated headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone, considering the specs sheet, the smartphone is most likely to be priced under Rs 10,000 price tag, and the device might compete against the Redmi Go, which is the latest budget smartphone from Xiaomi.

