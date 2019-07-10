ENGLISH

    Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro Leak Ahead Of Launch With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Bezel-Less Displays and More

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Honor has finally scheduled its launch event, which will occur in China on July 23, 2019. At an event, the company is going to launch its two new devices: Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. While the brand is looking overwhelmed for its upcoming event, a leak has surfaced online. That reveals full specs of the aforesaid new devices. As per the leak, both the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro are likely to sport pop-up selfie camera, bezel-less displays, etc.

    Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro Leak Ahead Of Launch With Pop-Up Selfie Camera

     

    Leaked Specifications Of Honor 9X And Honor 9X Pro

    Both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro will be coming with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The two smartphones will get power from the company's own Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, which already had debuted in the previous month. On the camera front, both the devices come with a slightly different module.

    According to the leak, the Honor 9X comes with a triple camera module at the rear, which comprises: a 24MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device makes use of a 20MP selfie camera. Whereas, the Honor 9X Pro also features a triple camera setup at the back, but with a different primary sensor.

    The setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset features the same front camera as that of the 9X. The two aforementioned smartphones are fitted with the same 4,000 mAh battery capacity. While the Honor 9X features 10W fast charging, the 9X Pro comes with 22.5W fast charging support.

    The leak also reveals that both the devices will run Android 9(Pie) topped by the brand's own EMUI 9.1 customization. The handsets will also come with a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and external storage support.

     

    Expected Price Of Honor 9X And 9X Pro In China

    Honor 9X price in China is expected to start at CNY 1907.21 ( Rs. 18,990), and the Honor 9X Pro price would start at CNY 2710.67(Rs. 26,990). Both the devices are also expected to launch in the same color options: Black and Gold. However, at an upcoming event, we will get to know the actual price details of the two devices.

    (Source)

