Leaked back cover reveals horizontal rear dual cameras on LG V30

The LG V30 is expected to get unveiled on August 31 at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. So we have a little more than a month left before we get to see the device.

So far, the smartphone has appeared in a countless number of leaks and rumors. Other than that, it has recently visited the popular benchmark site Geekbench. This is why we already know about the specs and features of the LG V30. Today, we have come across a leaked photo of the smartphone's rear case. While its authenticity is not known, the image of the rear case was shared on Slashleaks by a contributor.

As you can see from the image, the bottom part of the LG V30's rear case has the LG logo. This is quite surprising since LG usually put the model name at the back of their handsets. So in this case, it should be "V30" rather than "LG".

Other than that, the leaked case has the same features as the previous ones. For example, there is a cutout for horizontally placed dual cameras along with a set of opening for the LED flash and other sensors. In addition, there is a cutout for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At this moment, it is hard to say if this image is fake or not. Whatever maybe the case, you shouldn't take it too seriously until the official launch of LG V30.

The existing rumors suggest the LG V30 will be powered by an Octa-core 1.9 GHz Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage capacity. Also, the smartphone is said to arrive pre-installed with Android 7.1.2 OS.

Display-wise, it is already known that the device might flaunt a 5.7-inch OLED screen. The panel is said to be a FullVision Display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9.

While the flagship device will come sans a secondary display, it will arrive with the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. So the LG V30 can be submerged in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.