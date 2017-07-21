LG Q8 goes official with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 820 SoC

If you liked the LG V20, you will probably like the company's new smartphone the LG Q8 as well. LG has just announced the phone without any fanfare. As per the claims made by the company itself, LG Q8 is the mini version of last year's LG V20.

While the LG Q8 was found (via Android Police) listed on LG's Italian website, the pricing of the smartphone is still unknown. Unfortunately, the company has not even revealed when the device will hit other markets. Coming to the specifications, the LG Q8 arrives with a relatively small 5.2-inch QHD IPS LCD display with the resolution density of 554ppi. It also has a secondary screen that comes with the always-on feature.

The smartphone features a metal unibody, and IP67 certification for waterproofing. Under the hood, the LG G8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card.

Talking about the optics department, the smartphone flaunts a rear dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. The rear cameras come with the ability to shoot 4K 2160p videos. Likewise, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the front, which is equipped with wide-angle lens.

On the software front, the LG Q8 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. While keeping the lights on is a non-removable 3000mAh battery, which should be sufficient for a phone of this size.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port etc.

In addition, the LG Q8 also features a fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm standard headphone jack, 32-bit Quad DAC for better sound quality. All in all, LG Q8 seems like a quite impressive smartphone.