LG V30 visits Geekbench showing Snapdragon 835 SoC

LG V30 is likely to be unveiled on August 31 at the IFA 2017 show floor. Even before the launch date was finalized, the device was rumored a lot. Now, it's key specifications have been revealed by the Geekbench benchmarking database.

From the benchmarking website, it is clear that the LG V30 will make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC like the other flagship smartphones of this year. The processor seems to be clocked at 1.9GHz. Also, the smartphone is said to be preinstalled with Android 7.1.2 OS. Furthermore, the Geekbench listing shows that the LG V30 might achieve a score of 1899 on the single core test and 6350 on the multi-core test.

While the benchmark listing does not reveal the display and other aspects of the LG V30, it is already known that the device might flaunt a 5.7-inch OLED display. The panel is said to be a FullVision Display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 835 SoC is likely to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

On the imaging front, the LG V30 is said to sport a dual camera setup comprising of 13MP sensors. The smartphone is said to get the power from a 3200mAh battery. One thing that we know for now is that the LG V series smartphone for this year will not arrive with a secondary display but it will arrive with the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Eventually. The V30 can be submerged in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Also, the device is believed to be launched with support for wireless charging.