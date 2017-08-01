Leaked LG V30 schematic shows horizontal rear dual cameras, fingerprint scanner

As with all the flagships, the LG V30 has been getting a lot of attention from smartphone enthusiasts. We already know that LG will take the wraps off the device on August 31 at the IFA 2017. It is expected to go on sale shortly after the launch event.

So far, we have seen the LG V30 appearing in a number of leaked images, concept renders, and benchmark sites. Yet again, leakster Steve H. has posted what he claims to be the schematic diagram of the smartphone. To remind you, the same leakster had previously revealed some information regarding the flagship and he even created a concept render. The latest schematic diagram is allegedly obtained from the LG V30's user manual.

As clearly evident from the image, the LG V30 is likely to come with the signature secondary display. The V-series smartphones are known for their dual displays. However, the schematic suggests that the LG V30 will sport a single full-screen display as used on the LG G6 but larger in size. The display is also curved at the corners.

The side bezels on the display are negligible, and the top and bottom bezels are also extremely thin. The top bezel holds the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. Since the LG V30 doesn't feature a physical Home button, the bottom bezel is empty.

Coming to the rear panel, the smartphone flaunts dual cameras placed in a horizontal housing. You can also notice the LED flash beside the camera setup and what seems to be a laser focus module. Besides this, there lies a fingerprint scanner at the center.

Interestingly, the handset is shown to have a LG logo rather than the model name. This is quite surprising since LG usually put the model name at the back of their handsets. So in this case, it should be "V30" not "LG". Well, maybe the company has decided to try something different this time.

As for the authenticity part, as with with all the leaks, you are ought to take this with a pinch of salt.