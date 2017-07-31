LG V30's camera will have the largest aperture in smartphone history: Report

As we draw closer to the launch of LG's next flagship LG V30, the rumors pertaining to the device keeps pouring in. Going by the reports we have come across so far, the smartphone is expected to come with a rear dual camera setup.

Today, SlashGear has come up with some interesting details about the LG V30 that will please the photography enthusiasts. According to the publication, some sources close to LG has claimed that the cameras in the phone will have a lens aperture of f/1.6. Notably, if this information comes true, the LG V30 will be the first smartphone to have this aperture.

Usually, the flagship smartphones have apertures in the range between f/2.0 and f/1.7. So what does aperture has to do with taking pictures? Well, in terms of photography, the aperture is denoted as f-numbers.

These f-numbers that are known as "f-stops" are used to describe the size of the aperture. A smaller f-number means a larger aperture, whereas a larger f-number means a smaller aperture. And larger the aperture more light will go through the camera lens.

To help you better understand, a smartphone featuring a larger aperture, especially if backed by OIS, is able to capture sharper, more detailed images in low-light conditions. Since the camera setup of the LG V30 is said to arrive with an f/1.6 aperture, the device will take way better images than standard smartphone cameras.

As some of you are aware, the Samsung Galaxy S8's main camera has an aperture of f/1.7, and it takes amazing pictures at night. So you can imagine how great the LG V30 will be on the optics front.

Besides this, the report also states that the LG V30 will have an OLED display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. The battery of the device is said to be a non-removable one. Here you can check out the concept render of the smartphone said to be based on the official design.