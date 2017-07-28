LG V30 render said to be based on official design surfaces online

A lot has been talked about design and specifications of the LG V30. From fan made renders to various benchmark sites, the smartphone has been making frequent appearances over the past few months.

Up until now, we have seen a number of concept videos of LG's next flagship. Yet again, Concept Creators has come up with a new LG V30 render claimed to be based on the official design. However, the smartphone will not sport the same colors as shown in the video. The YouTube video shows the device from almost every angle. As you can see, the design matches up with the previous leaks.

That being said, we remind you that this is just a concept video. So until the LG V30 gets officially unveiled, you are recommended to take this lightly.

Keeping in line with recent rumors, the render shows the lack of the secondary display on the front panel of the smartphone. This is because LG has reportedly incorporated the 18:9 aspect ratio. Hence, the presence of a secondary display wouldn't make much sense.

As expected the screen is surrounded by extremely narrow bezels.

Coming to the rear part, you can see the horizontally stacked dual camera setup accompanied by LED flash and what seems to be the laser autofocus.

Other than that, the concept model of the LG V30 sports a smooth metal back and contoured metal frame, which looks similar to the LG G6. The device also comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm standard audio jack.

Meanwhile, the LG V30 has visited the Geekbench revealing some of its key specs. Going by the benchmark listing, the smartphone will Snapdragon 835 SoC like the other flagship smartphones of this year. The processor seems to be clocked at 1.9GHz. There will also be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage space.

As for software, the smartphone is said to be pre-installed with Android 7.1.2 OS.

On the optics front, the LG V30 is said to sport a dual camera setup comprising of 13MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to draw power from a 3200mAh battery.