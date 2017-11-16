Leaked Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s photo shows a notch on the display's upper right corner

Two of the major trends we have seen on this year's smartphones are bezel-less design and dual cameras. The year started with Samsung's flagships Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with their Infinity Display and minimal bezels.

Since then many manufacturers have come up with their own bezel-less phones. While not all of them are completely bezel-less, the size of the bezels has been reduced significantly. The trend of bezel-less smartphones has become so huge, even Apple had to give in and launch the first edge-to-edge iPhone, the iPhone X. Well, the Cupertino-giant decided to scrap the bezels entirely but included a cutaway in the display to house the selfie cameras and sensors.

As some of you may know, better known as the 'notch', the cutaway on iPhone X has failed to please the users. Not only iPhone X, Andy Rubin's Essential Phone comes with a notch as well.

Most of the manufacturers though opt for keeping some amount of bezels either at the top or bottom. Xiaomi, for instance, launched the Mi Mix 2 which has a bit of a chin to accommodate the selfie camera.

However, it seems the company was not happy with the design and wants to try something different. According to a leaked image of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, instead of keeping any bezels, the phone will have a notch. Interestingly, the notch will be placed in the upper right corner of the display. To be very honest, the placement of the notch may seem a bit odd, but it is only because we haven't seemed something like this before.

Also, looking at the low quality of the picture, we are not too sure about its authenticity. That being said, Slashleaks often leaks pictures that turn out be legit eventually. Without going into that argument, we think that the notch on the display is going to be the next big trend.