Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini with 4-inch full-screen design likely on tow

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the next generation smartphones are rumored to be launched early next year. In the meantime, the recent reports have tipped that the South Korean tech giant is also prepping another smartphone with a smaller footprint.

According to ValueWalk citing a report by Business Korea, a mysterious 4-inch smartphone is in the making and it is believed to be called the Galaxy S9 Mini. The report speculates that the information that has been shared by a leakster on Weibo hints that Samsung is prepping a premium smartphone measuring less than 5 inches and that it will feature an Infinity Display as in the Galaxy S8 duo.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones were announced earlier this year with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Infinity Display panels. The yesteryear models featured 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch displays with a dual-curved screen on the Galaxy S7 edge. Though there has been a significant increase in the size of the display on the Samsung flagship models, the recent reports point out that the upcoming flagships will have the same size as the existing models.

Apple iPhone SE 2 is in the making At the time when the big screen smartphones are mainstream, there is demand for the small-sized smartphones even now and the iPhone SE is an evidence. Apple is rumored to come up with three full-screen iPhones in the next year and the rumors. The company is speculated to come up with a 4-inch iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2018. Apparently, we can expect Samsung to come up with the Galaxy S9 Mini to compete with the iPhone SE 2. No mini variants for three years For the past three years, Samsung did not launch the mini edition. To be specific, the Galaxy S6, S7 and S8 did not get the mini variants. Going by the same, there is a possibility for the company to not announce the compact edition of the upcoming flagship smartphone too. Could be a Galaxy A smartphone Moreover, we already know that Samsung is in plans to introduce the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) editions to feature Infinity Displays of 5.5 inches and 5.7 inches. These smartphones have already received the necessary certification from FCC and Bluetooth SIG approval and are expected to be launched sometime before January 2018. Maybe, the speculated 4-inch premium smartphone could belong to the Galaxy A lineup.

As of now, we need to consider the existence of the Galaxy S9 Mini and iPhone SE 2 as mere speculations. We shouldn't be taking these reports seriously as there is no official confirmation regarding these devices.