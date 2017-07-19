Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9 display sizes revealed before Galaxy Note 8 launch

Samsung is yet to unveil the flagship phablet of this year - the Galaxy Note 8. While we are a month away from the launch of this device, the rumors regarding the next generation flagships have hit the web.

Well, the talk is about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 those are meant to be unveiled in 2018. Going by a recent report from The Investor citing unnamed industry sources, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ those might be unveiled in the first quarter of 2018 will retain the same screen size as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The specifications regarding the display of the next generation flagship smartphones seem to have been given to Samsung Display.

The report suggests that Samsung Electronics will use a 5.77-inch display for the Galaxy S9 and a larger 6.22-inch display the Galaxy S9+. Retaining the same size does not mean that these displays will not be updated from those on the current generation flagship models. It looks like Samsung will attempt to place the fingerprint sensor under the display. We shouldn't forget that Qualcomm and Vivo have already shown a working prototype of the same. Eventually, we can expect the technology to do some favor to Samsung.

Besides this, we can infer that the Galaxy S9 will arrive with an Infinity Display design featuring curved sides without any bezels.

Not only the Galaxy S9 and S9+ but also the Galaxy Note 9's display information has been tipped off by the report. It is said that the Note 9 will use a 6.32-inch display as the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 that is to be unveiled in August.