Lenovo 5G smartphone to use Snapdragon 855 SoC, hints VP

Prior to the launch of the Lenovo Z5, the company's Vice President, Chang Cheng took to Weibo to reveal many details. He created a hype around the flagship smartphone by sharing many of its interesting details with fans. Now, Chang Cheng has shared interesting information about an upcoming smartphone.

According to the Weibo post made of the company's VP, Lenovo will be the first one to bring a 5G smartphone. Also, this smartphone is said to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Notably, there are claims that the next-generation flagship models will use this processor.

5G smartphone from Lenovo

Going by what the Lenovo VP has posted on the micro-blogging platform, it looks like the company will be the first one launch a 5G smartphone. As it will be a flagship smartphone, it will make use of the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which will be the successor to the existing flagship SoC - Snapdragon 845.

However, the executive has not revealed any clue about the exact launch date of the smartphone. This claim from Chang Cheng comes a few days after the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt revealed that the Snapdragon 855 SoC is under mass production since June. Eventually, speculations pointed that this latest chipset could be launched by the end of this year and flagships based on the same will be launched early in 2019.

5G race in the smartphone industry

Though it is claimed that Lenovo will be the first manufacturer to come up with a 5G smartphone, it isn't the only one prepping on the upcoming technology. There are rivals from China such as Huawei, which showcased the first 5G commercial modem ahead of the MWC 2018 tech show. Even Oppo announced that it has joined hands with Qualcomm to launch the 5G smartphones in 2019.

We have also seen reports that OnePlus is in plans to launch the first 5G smartphone by mid-2019. Some reports claim that Samsung also intends to incorporate 5G connectivity with the Galaxy S10. If this report turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S10 could be the world's first 5G smartphone.

5G connectivity speeds

5G networks are said to offer 20Gbps download and 10Gbps upload speeds. If this expected speed is authentic, then this will be a huge upgrade to that of 4G networks. Users can expect minimum 100Mbps download speed and 50Mbps upload speed on compatible devices. In India, it is expected that BSNL will rollout 5G networks by late 2019 or early 2020.

