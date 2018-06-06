Lenovo A5 launched with 18:9 display and 4000mAh powerful battery

Along with the K5 Note and Z5 Lenovo has also introduced the A5 which is another budget smartphone in China. Earlier we have reported many rumors on these phones and now finally the company has announced this phone. Here are the features and specification of the smartphone.

Lenovo A5 specification

The Lenovo A5 comes with a 5.4-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels and with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU, paired with 3GB RAM with 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage, if that is not enough then you can expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera part, the Lenovo A5 is equipped with a single camera module with the 13-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture along with a LED flash on the back. Along with the camera sensors the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner placed in the middle of the back. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for better selfie and video calling experience.

On the connectivity part, the A5 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS. The smartphone comes with the dimension of 158.3 × 76.7 × 8.5mm and weighs about 176grams. The Lenovo A5 is also aimed to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 5, because of both the phone share same segment.

Design wise the phone looks decent and comes with a metal-like finish but not the metal back, the volume rockers are on the right side of the phone along with the power button. The A5 comes with narrow bezels on the side. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9 Lite.

The Lenovo A5 comes in three color variants including Black, Gold and Rose Gold. The pricing starts at 599 yuan (US$ 93 / Rs. 6,290 approx) for the 16GB storage version. Hope we will see the smartphone soon in India too.

Source