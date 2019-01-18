Lenovo A5s leaked renders hint MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and Android Pie OS

The Chinese tech giant Lenovo had released an entry-segment smartphone called Lenovo A5 back in October 2018. Now, it appears that the company is currently working on a new variant of the Lenovo A5 which it will be introducing soon. The upcoming Lenovo affordable smartphone is the Lenovo A5s which is an upgraded version of the A5 smartphone. A leaked press render of the Lenovo A5s is making rounds over the web revealing the design along with some of the key specifications and features which the device will pack.

As per the leaked specifications, the smartphone is said to feature a display that will offer a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels, which can be seen on other affordable devices as well. It is currently unknown how big the display panel will be, but, it will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offer a screen density of 320 DPI.

The Lenovo A5s will make use of an entry-segment octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The MediaTek Helio A22 processor onboard will be paired with PowerVR GE8300 GPU to render the graphics and 2GB of RAM for multitasking. This is the same processor which the Xiaomi's affordable Redmi 6A packs. Besides, the device is said to be shipped with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box which is seen less on the budget smartphones.

In terms of pricing, the Lenovo A5s is said to carry a price tag slightly higher than the regular A5 smartphone which was released last year. The Lenovo A5 carries a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. It remains to be seen how much difference there will be in the pricing of the Lenovo A5s and A5 smartphone. The availability of the device is also unknown and we are still waiting for more information to surface on the same.

