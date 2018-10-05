Lenovo expected to launch a new smartphone in India on October 16 event

Lenovo K8 Plus and K8 was the last smartphone by the company which was launched back in September. It has been one year the company hasn't launched any smartphone. But the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone soon in India. The company is teasing the phone as 'Killer Note' so we can safely expect the successor of the K8 Note was launch back in August 2017.

The company has already sent the media invites which shows a highlighted metal frames and rounded corners. The invite is not revealing the smartphone completely. According to the invite the company will host a launch event in New Delhi on October 16, and the event will kick start from 3:30 pm. It seems that the company is trying to create a suspense before launching the phone.

Recently Lenovo has launched its Z5 smartphone in China with a display notch and dual-camera setup. There might be a possibility that Lenovo will launch the same phone in India with some other name. If not then it will launch a completely new smartphone in India after a year.

So far we don't have much information about the mysterious phone and when the company is going to launch it. We can expect some more details about the phone in the near future.

Just to recall, the Lenovo Z5 smartphone comes with a 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080pixels. The smartphone carries a notch on the display like the one available on iPhone X series. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Z5 houses a dual rear camera with the combination of a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera also sports AI features and Face Unlock.

The Lenovo Z5 is powered by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and comes with support for fast charging (up to 18W). It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.