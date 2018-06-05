Lenovo Z5 with a 6.2 inch display launched for Rs 13,000

After a long break, Lenovo has launched a new smartphone in its motherland, the Lenovo Z5 for a starting price of 13,000 (1299 Yuan) and will be available in China in the coming days. The actual smartphone does not have any similarities to the leaks and renders. In fact, this is just a mid-tier smartphone with competitive specifications for the price tag that the device has been offered.

Yes, there is no fancy complete bezel-less design. Instead, the smartphone has an iPhone X like notch and offers 90% screen to body ratio. The device does look premium, as it has a glass back, glass front and a metallic mid-frame. There is no 4 TB storage, instead, a user can pick between either 64 GB or 128 GB of onboard storage. The Lenovo Z5 will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which are also powered by the same chipset.

Specifications:

On the front, the smartphone has 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2246 x 1080px) display with an iPhone X like notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB onboard storage. The smartphone also has a micro SD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage up to 256 GB.

On the optics front, the smartphone has a primary camera with dual sensors. There is a 16 MP RGB sensor and an 8 MP depth sensor, which will help the smartphone to offer photos with a varied depth of field. For the selfie enthusiasts, there is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with AI features, which also support Face Unlock. The smartphone also offers a fingerprint sensor, which is located on the back of the smartphone, which can unlock the smartphone in less than a second.

The Lenovo Z5 is powered by a 3300 mAh Li-ion nonuser replaceable battery with support for fast charging (up to 18W). Finally, the device runs on the custom UI based on Android Oreo OS.

Conclusion:

Overall the smartphone looks like a well-balanced device for the price tag at which it has been offered. However, Lenovo misleads us with the teasers showcasing a completely bezel-less design, 45 days battery standby time and 4 TB storage. The company might also launch another variant of the Lenovo Z5, which might feature all the above-mentioned features.