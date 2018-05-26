Lenovo Z5 to offer 30 minutes talk time even at 0% battery life; more camera samples emerge

If the teasers are to be believed, the Lenovo Z5 could be a battery life maverick. The smartphone is slated to be announced on June 14 in China. The company's VP Chang Cheng has been the major source of all the leaks regarding the device so far. He has been revealing many details such as the alleged design, whopping storage capacity, and more.

The latest teaser, which has been shared by Cheng on his Weibo handle shows that the Lenovo Z5's battery can provide up to 30 minutes of talk time even when the battery life is 0%. Unbelievable isn't it? Well, it is likely that the battery might be accompanied by impressive power management, which might make this possible.

The battery capacity of the smartphone is yet to be announced but one of the previous teasers tipped at a whopping 45 days of standby time. Now, this teaser adds to the uniqueness of the device. We can expect the smartphone to have numerous optimizations to ensure low power consumption and optimum performance.

More camera samples

Via the same Weibo account, the Lenovo VP shared a set of new camera samples shot with the Z5's dual rear cameras. These shots are said to be shot in the US. The clarity of the shots is vivid in bright daylight. The scenery has been captured with a great depth and attention to the details. These samples hint that the camera is quite powerful.

Previously, he had shared camera samples of the upcoming Lenovo flagship smartphone. One set of samples showed the natural-looking photos even under low-light conditions. The other set of camera samples revealed the portrait shots clicked by the dual rear camera module of the Z5.

Lenovo Z5 specs

As of now, the teasers have revealed that the smartphone will have a bezel-less design and a notch-less display. A leaked sketch showed that the device will have thin bezels on all four sides and a high screen-to-body ratio of 95%. The other unbelievable aspect is that this smartphone is teased to arrive with 4TB of UFS 2.1 internal storage capacity. There should be enough space to store 150,000 loss-less music, 1 million photos and 2000 HD movies.

For more details, we need to wait for further teasers to be revealed. Given that the smartphone could be announced on June 14, we can expect more details to surface online in the coming days. If all these teasers turn out to be authentic, then the Lenovo Z5 will be a unique phone with impressive specs and features never seen before in the smartphone world.