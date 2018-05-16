Lenovo Z5 leak: 4TB of storage and June launch hinted

We know that Lenovo is all set to come up with a flagship smartphone called the Z5 sometime next month. Chang Cheng, the Lenovo Group VP has been revealed a few details of the device of late. The latest information from him tips that this device could have an expansive storage capacity, which is a rarity in the smartphone arena. As per the latest revelation from the executive on Weibo, the Lenovo Z5 might arrive with a whopping 4TB of storage space.

Well, 4TB of flash memory could be enough storage for almost all users. In the end, most users of this upcoming flagship might end up having a lot of unused space. The VP has also disclosed that one can store up to 1 million photos, 150,000 lossless music and 200 HD movies with such a high storage space.

In addition to this, he has also hinted that the smartphone is expected to go official in June. The very first disclosure regarding the Z5 pointed out at a June 14 announcement.

What to expect from Lenovo Z5?

Besides the massive memory capacity, the Lenovo Z5 is also believed to feature a high screen-to-body ratio. From the teaser posted by the company, it looks like the device will have a 95% screen-to-body ratio and a metal mid-frame. The rear of the smartphone is expected to be made of glass. A recent sketch of the Z5 revealed by the company's VP tipped at the presence of a bezel-less bottom, notch-less display and drastically thin bezels around the screen.

As of now, there is no word regarding the other aspects of the Lenovo flagship device. From the speculations making the rounds on the internet, it is likely to use a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC as the VP praised this chipset a while ago. However, the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the flagship smartphone will be the best bet.

One thing that we know is that this smartphone is aimed to take over the Xiaomi flagship smartphones. We need to wait for further details to surface online to know more about the Z5. As the launch is to happen in June, we have a considerable time for the details regarding the Lenovo phone to surface online.