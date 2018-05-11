Lenovo Z5 is the next flagship smartphone, confirms new teaser

Earlier this week, we came across a report tipping that Lenovo could be working on an upcoming flagship smartphone. The teaser let out by Chang Cheng, the Lenovo Group VP revealed that this device will have a high screen-to-body ratio. Also, it was said that this handset will be announced on June 14. While the other details about this device are scarce, Cheng has posted yet another teaser revealing a few details.

This new teaser on Weibo confirms the name of the upcoming smartphone. Well, the device in the making is claimed to be dubbed Lenovo Z5. The latest teaser gives us a glance at the design of the smartphone too. We can see that the teaser has a sketch of the Z5 with the display occupying most of the front panel. There appear to be negligible bezels at the top and bottom.

Apart from the large screen space, the design at the sides show the antenna bands on the left of the phone. This hints that there could a metallic chassis. A USB Type-C port is seen at the bottom of the handset.

Innovative Lenovo Z5

Cheng claims that the company achieved four technological breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies with this smartphone. Previously, he stated that they have included a comprehensive screen in their next flagship phone. He added that this was possible with by reducing the space occupied by the antenna bands, camera and bezels.

There is a speculation that this smartphone from the company might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, flip-up selfie camera and in-screen earpiece. However, there is no confirmation regarding these features.

To mark an end to ZUK phones

It looks like the company is not in plans to sell smartphones in the ZUK brand anymore. The lineup did not gain enough success to the brand in its home market China. Eventually, they came up with budget smartphones such as Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite and the mid-range Lenovo S5. The upcoming flagship smartphone is said to be aimed at taking over Xiaomi smartphones.

While not much is know about the next-generation flagship from Lenovo, what do you think about it? Will Lenovo be able to outshine the success of Xiaomi with this smartphone?