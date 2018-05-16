Lenovo to unveil full-screen smartphone on June 14

The latest trend in the world of smartphones is high screen-to-body ratio close to 100%. Initially, Xiaomi kicked off this trend with the launch of the Mi Mix in late 2016. Now, almost all the smartphone brands in the market are coming up with such devices with narrow bezels and a large screen real estate. After the announcement of the Lenovo S5, the company appears to be working on another such smartphone.

We say so as Chang Cheng, the vice president of Lenovo Group has teased an upcoming smartphone with a full-screen design. The teaser image was spotted on the official Weibo account of the company via Android Pure. On translating the Chinese text, it is believed that the device in question will have over 95% screen-to-body ratio and negligible bezels at its sides and top.

The teaser post comes with a kind of a poll message. The report claims that it translates showing different screen-to-body ratio options. It also suggests that there can be problems associated with implementing 95% ratio as it needs to break through the screen/screen and front/antenna air intake.

Teases Xiaomi phones

From the report, we can make out that this post from Lenovo teases the Xiaomi smartphones with the full-screen design. It appears to tease that the company has failed to achieve better screen-to-body ratio. However, it notes that the claim is not accurate as it was a machine-based translation.

June 14 launch possible

While nothing much is tipped by the teaser, it does show a portion of the display though not the full front panel. What's more interesting is that it reveals that the possible launch date of this mysterious smartphone could be June 14. Apart from these aspects, we do not have any clue regarding its name or specifications.

For those who are not aware, the Lenovo S5 was meant to be a rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Likewise, this upcoming full-screen smartphone could be a tough challenger to the Mi 6X or Mi Mix 2S. In that case, we can expect it to have flagship level specifications as these devices. We need to wait for more information regarding this device to hit the web.