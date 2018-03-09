Lenovo S5 touted to be Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 rival

A few days back, Chang Cheng, the Lenovo Group VP and the former CEO of the ZUK brand confirmed the existence of the Lenovo S5 smartphone. He also posted on Weibo that the Lenovo S5 smartphone will be unveiled on March 20 in the company's home market China. Now, we have further details about the smartphone from the same source.

Chang Cheng has again taken to Weibo to reveal that the performance of the Lenovo S5 will be much better than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is slated to be released in China in the next few days. This post has come soon after Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO came up with a teaser for the Redmi Note 5 confirming that the device with a Snapdragon 636 SoC and 6GB RAM will deliver a great performance with its specs.

Soon after Jun confirmed the RAM and chipset details of the Redmi Note 5 on Weibo, the Lenovo Group VP quoted Jun's Weibo post in his post. He also notes that the Lenovo S5 to be unveiled on March 20 will deliver an even better performance than the Redmi Note 5.

In the previous Weibo post that was made earlier this week, Cheng revealed that the unannounced Lenovo smartphone might be based on the ZUI Android skin seen on the ZUK smartphones. Also, it was said to arrive with a hardware security chip. The image that accompanied the teaser showed that the smartphone might feature a reflective metal body and a curved design. However, there are no further details about this device.

After shutting the ZUK sub-brand, Lenovo started focusing on Moto branded smartphones as it acquired Motorola. As the Moto smartphones aren't too popular in the Chinese market, Lenovo seems to be all set to come up with its own branded smartphones with the upcoming Lenovo S5.

A recent teaser of the Lenovo S5 shows the red variant of the device and its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and LED flash accompanying the dual camera setup at the rear. The teaser shows the rear panel clearly tipping that there could a metal unibody design.

