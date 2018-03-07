Lenovo S5 likely pegged for a March 20 announcement

Lately, it was revealed by Change Cheng, the VP of Lenovo Group that the company might announce a new smartphone with a capacious battery on March 20. He has taken to Weibo to make this announcement. Notably, he was the CEO of ZUK Mobile previously.

Going by the Weibo post made by Cheng, it has been inferred that the post has been made from a smartphone dubbed Lenovo S5. It looks like he has been using the yet to be announced smartphone for publishing the Weibo posts for the past few days. The teaser shows that the alleged Lenovo S5 smartphone might be unveiled on March 20 but the name remains unconfirmed for now.

Back in January this year, Cheng teased the bottom part of an unannounced Lenovo smartphone. It was shown to feature a reflective metal body and curved design as well. It is said to be the Lenovo S5 but there was no further information regarding the same.

Following the same, Cheng recently tipped that ZUK's ZUI Android skin will be seen on the upcoming smartphone. The teaser speculated that the device might arrive with a hardware security chip. The recent Weibo post tips that the upcoming Lenovo smartphone will be a thin device. Despite its thin profile, it is said to house a capacious 6000mAh battery.

Back in the last month, we came across the leaked TENAA listing of an alleged smartphone called Lenovo K520. This smartphone was seen to feature a 5.65-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, it is expected to arrive with a 2GHz octa-core processor teamed up with 32GB/64GB storage space and 3GB/4GB RAM. Also, the Lenovo K520 is likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

On the imaging front, the device is said to feature a dual camera setup with one of them being an 8MP sensor. Also, it is said to feature an 8MP selfie camera at the front. While there are claims that the Lenovo S5 could be the Lenovo K520, the TENAA listing hinted at the presence of a 3000mAh battery and not a capacious one as teased on Weibo. We need to wait for more details regarding the upcoming Lenovo smartphone.