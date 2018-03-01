Lenovo K520 spotted on TENAA with FHD+ display, dual rear cameras

Lenovo has not launched any smartphones this year so far. However, it doesn't mean the company is not working on one. Back in December, the company introduced its first full-screen smartphone, the Lenovo K320t. Now another smartphone has appeared on TENAA with similar design and specifications.

Dubbed as the Lenovo K520, the smartphone's entire specs sheet as well as images are listed on the certification site. From the looks of it, the K520 and K320t have identical design but with some minor differences. The K250 comes with a metal unibody, horizontally arranged dual cameras at the back with flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the differences, the Lenovo K520 is fitted with a slightly smaller display than the K320t. Also, the speaker grille is positioned differently on both the handsets.

Coming to the specifications, the K250 sports a 5.65-inch display that delivers a FHD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. The handset measures 154 × 73.5 × 7.8mm and weighs 165g.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.0GHz. However, the name of the chipset is not specified. The smartphone is likely to arrive in two different memory variants; 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Thanks to the dedicated microSD card slot onboard, the storage space is further expandable.

On the optics front, the K520 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. However, the TENAA listing only reveals the configuration of one image sensor (probably the primary sensor), which is of 8-megapixel. The selfie camera is also of 8-megapixel.

The Lenovo K520 is backed by a standard 3,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The smartphone will be available in Black, Red and Silver color options. The TENAA appearance suggest that it will be launched soon. However, we are not sure if the K250 will make its way outside the Chinese market.

