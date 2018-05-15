Lenovo Z5 teased once again by company’s VP

A few days back, we came across a teaser from Chang Cheng, the Lenovo Group VP. This teaser revealed some details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. Following the same, the executive revealed another teaser showing the sketch of the device. This sketch hinted that the upcoming flagship phone - the Z5 could have a true bezel-less design with negligible bezels at its sides. Now, Cheng has shared yet another teaser on Weibo.

The latest Lenovo Z5 teaser shared by the company's VP shows the bottom part of the smartphone. As seen in the sketch, there appears to be negligible bezel at the bottom of the smartphone. It can be seen that there is a very thin bezel all around the display of this device.

No display notch

In the current scenario, the other manufacturers are opting for a notch display as the iPhone X to provide a larger screen space. The Lenovo smartphone appears to have ditched this design. This smartphone is expected to have a high screen-to-body ratio of 95% with the ultra-thin bezels.

What to expect from Lenovo Z5?

Previously, the VP of Lenovo Group claimed that the smartphone will have a stunning design. Such a bezel-less design is said to have been achieved by implementing 18 patented technologies and 4 technological breakthroughs.

Notably, the Vivo APEX smartphone has managed to offer 91% screen-to-body ratio by adding a pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor and more. Likewise, we can expect the Z5 to also have under-screen earpiece and sensors, pop-up selfie camera and other advanced features to offer such a high screen-to-body ratio.

While none of the specifications of the Z5 are known for now, Cheng already confirmed the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC on board. This device is tipped to be announced on June 14 in China. Even the Vivo APEX is likely to be released in China sometime in June. This tips that we can expect an intense war between the stunning and bezel-less flagship smartphones next month.

Though it could be released in China soon, we are yet to know if it will be rolled out globally. So, what do you think of the upcoming Lenovo flagship smartphone?