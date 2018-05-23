Lenovo Z5 teased to offer 45 days of standby time

Lenovo Group VP Chang Cheng has been revealing quite a few notable aspects about the upcoming flagship smartphone. The latest information is related to the battery life of the smartphone. We already know that this smartphone could be announced on June 14. As its launch date is nearing, Cheng is revealing more and more interesting information.

Going by the latest teaser posted on Weibo, he claims that the Lenovo Z5 battery will be capacious enough to offer a standby time of 45 days. He does not reveal the exact battery capacity though. From the teaser, it is believed that there could be a mammoth battery powering the device. The standby time appears to be impressive, but it remains to be known how much it can really offer under intense usage such as web browsing, video playback and gaming.

Along with the battery life details, he also revealed that the company will start sending the launch invitations for the smartphone. If you are not aware, the very first teaser regarding the Z5, which was shared by Cheng earlier this month pointed out a June 14 launch date.

Lenovo Z5 rumors

The Lenovo Z5 has been teased quite a few times in the past. The smartphone is believed to sport a full-screen display with thin side bezels. However, the notch on top of the display is missing and it appears to be good news at a time when every manufacturer wants to add the notch to their offerings. The device is touted to have a high screen-to-body ratio of 95%, which is appealing.

The other 'never seen before' aspect comes in terms of storage. The smartphone has been teased to arrive with a behemoth 4TB of storage space, which is possible with particle technology. He revealed that the Z5 will be able to store up to 1 million photos, 2000 HD movies and 150,000 lossless music files with such a whopping storage capacity.

Lately, Cheng revealed camera samples shot on the smartphone via two different teasers. One of them shows the AI capability, which will help the dual-camera module click natural-looking photos even in low-light conditions. The other set of camera samples show the portrait mode shots clicked using the upcoming flagship smartphone.

From these aspects that we know right now, we expect the Z5 to be a premium smartphone. We are yet to know the pricing and other details. We believe that it will be a tough challenger to many devices in the premium market segment.