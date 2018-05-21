Lenovo Z5 camera samples emerge with ‘AI Dual Camera’ watermark

By now, you would be aware of Lenovo's upcoming flagship smartphone unless you have been living under the rock. The company's VP Chang Cheng has been revealing many details about the upcoming flagship smartphone to be dubbed Lenovo Z5. We have been coming across teasers related to the smartphone hinting at its bezel-less and notch-less display. Having these teasers as the base, the concept creators have come up with the Lenovo Z5 concepts too.

Now, Mr. Cheng has shared a few camera samples clicked by this smartphone on Weibo. These camera samples have the watermark with the name of the phone - Lenovo Z5. Also, there is the AI Dual Camera mentioned in the watermark along with the icon of dual-cameras.

Camera samples

Being a flagship smartphone, we can expect the Z5 to have dual cameras at its rear with AI capabilities. Like the watermark feature in many other smartphone camera interface, we expect that we can turn this feature on or off from the settings.

These camera samples seem to have been captured at dawn and dusk respectively while there is not much bright light. In such cases, the clarity of the shots is dependent on the dual-camera module's capability. The Lenovo phone's camera module appears to have done a good job in capturing the natural colors.

Lenovo Z5: What we know so far?

The Lenovo Z5 features have been teased by the company's VP in the past. The latest teaser shared a few days back revealed that this smartphone will arrive with a mammoth 4TB of storage space. With such a massive storage capacity, users can store up to 2,000 HD movies, 150,000 loss-less music files, and 1 million photos in the smartphone.

He shared multiple teasers showing the display and design of the smartphone. In one of the teasers, the sketch of the Z5 was seen with an all-display front without a notch. The bezels appeared to be drastically slim even at the bottom. The device is believed to have a high 95% screen-to-body ratio and a metal mid-frame. The back of this Lenovo smartphone is said to be made of glass.

As of now, we do not have any clue regarding the innards of the smartphone. We can expect to see the Snapdragon 845 SoC as it is a flagship device. Given that the smartphone is pegged for a June 14 launch, we need to wait for a few more weeks to know what the company has got to offer this time.