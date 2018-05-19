Lenovo Z5 concept: Bezel-less display, 95% screen-to-body and more

Related Articles
In the current scenario, almost all Android smartphone OEMs are implementing a notch on top of the display as in the iPhone X. But it looks like Lenovo wants to play it differently. The company's VP Chang Cheng posted teasers regarding an upcoming flagship smartphone called Lenovo Z5. The teasers have given us a look at the front of the smartphone hinting at a bezel-less and notch-less display.
Though the images and the sketch of the smartphone shared by Cheng on Weibo looked swish, we were not able to get a complete look at the device. Imagining on the few known aspects, a YouTube channel MobySmartCat has come up with a concept video of the Lenovo smartphone.
95% screen-to-body ratio
The Lenovo Group VP revealed a few photos showing that the front of the smartphone will be dominated by the display. The all-display design is possible with almost negligible bezels at the sides, top and bottom. It has to be noted that there is no notch at the top of the screen. Moreover, the device appears to have a screen-to-body ratio of 95%, which is enough screen space.
Flip-up selfie camera
In one of the teasers, Cheng claimed that the Z5 is a result of four technological breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies. If this is not just a marketing gimmick, then the company might have found a way to house the sensors and speakers on the screen. Vivo APEX, the recent concept phone has a vibrating screen to play audio, a pop-out selfie camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Likewise, the Lenovo phone is also expected to feature an innovative flip-up selfie camera. One of the recent teasers hinted at the presence of a whopping 4TB of storage space.
Dual rear cameras
Though we have seen some Z5 photos and sketches, none of shown us the rear panel of the device. While we are yet to know what the company has to offer on this front, the concept render shows the presence of a dual-camera module.
In-display fingerprint sensor
As mentioned above, an in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be seen on the Lenovo Z5. There are very few smartphones with this technology. As of now, it is seen in a few Vivo smartphones and some upcoming devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 7 are rumored to arrive with such a fingerprint sensor.
Lenovo Z5 release date
The company's VP pointed out that the Lenovo flagship could be unveiled on June 14 in China. The company is yet to confirm if this smartphone would be announced globally or is meant only for the Chinese market. However, it is speculated that the Z5 is meant to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.