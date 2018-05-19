Lenovo Z5 concept: Bezel-less display, 95% screen-to-body and more

95% screen-to-body ratio

The Lenovo Group VP revealed a few photos showing that the front of the smartphone will be dominated by the display. The all-display design is possible with almost negligible bezels at the sides, top and bottom. It has to be noted that there is no notch at the top of the screen. Moreover, the device appears to have a screen-to-body ratio of 95%, which is enough screen space.

Flip-up selfie camera

In one of the teasers, Cheng claimed that the Z5 is a result of four technological breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies. If this is not just a marketing gimmick, then the company might have found a way to house the sensors and speakers on the screen. Vivo APEX, the recent concept phone has a vibrating screen to play audio, a pop-out selfie camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Likewise, the Lenovo phone is also expected to feature an innovative flip-up selfie camera. One of the recent teasers hinted at the presence of a whopping 4TB of storage space.

Dual rear cameras

Though we have seen some Z5 photos and sketches, none of shown us the rear panel of the device. While we are yet to know what the company has to offer on this front, the concept render shows the presence of a dual-camera module.

In-display fingerprint sensor

As mentioned above, an in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be seen on the Lenovo Z5. There are very few smartphones with this technology. As of now, it is seen in a few Vivo smartphones and some upcoming devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 7 are rumored to arrive with such a fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo Z5 release date

The company's VP pointed out that the Lenovo flagship could be unveiled on June 14 in China. The company is yet to confirm if this smartphone would be announced globally or is meant only for the Chinese market. However, it is speculated that the Z5 is meant to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.