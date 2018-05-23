Lenovo Z5 Portrait Mode camera samples emerge online

Lenovo Z5 is an interesting smartphone. We say so as the teasers released in the past have tipped at an unseen screen-to-body ratio. In addition to this, there will be other impressive features as well. The details regarding this smartphone are scarce and these were revealed by the Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng. The latest one has come in the form of three camera samples showing the portrait mode capabilities of the phone's rear camera.

Cheng has shared these camera samples on Weibo. These samples have a watermark at the bottom left as seen on the previously shared camera samples. The watermark shows that the Z5 will be launched with a dual-camera setup at its rear. And, the camera will have AI capabilities adhering to the current trend.

AI camera samples

Previously, the company's VP shared a couple of camera samples with the same watermark. These samples appear to have been captured at the dawn and dusk with not much bright light. In such conditions, it is claimed that the AI-enabled camera will capture the natural colors without distortion. Given that AI camera capabilities are the recent trend, it is not surprising to see the upcoming flagship from Lenovo to feature the same.

Lenovo Z5 features we know

The smartphone has been teased quite a few times by the company's VP. One of the recent teasers pointed out at the presence of a whopping 4TB of storage capacity. This massive storage space is believed to let users store a lot of content including 1 million photos, 2,000 HD movies and more. We have not seen any smartphone with such an ample storage capacity before raising doubts about how it could be possible.

The previous teasers have pointed out at the presence of a bezel-less and notch-less display. Even the bottom bezel appears to be drastically slim as the side bezels. A sketch of the Z5 shared by Cheng shows the all-display front and the lack of a notch. After the iPhone X, many Android makers are implementing the notch and it is good to see Lenovo ditch the same. The mid-frame seems to be made of metal while the back appears to be made of glass.

