Lenovo Halo Legion Tipped To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip; Other Expected Features

Lenovo released the Legion Phone Duel 2 last year, and while a sequel is still in the works, another gaming-focused phone appears to be approaching. Specifications for the Lenovo Halo have appeared online, indicating that the company is developing on a smartphone.

Lenovo is working on a smartphone dubbed Lenovo Halo that will use the company's Legion moniker, according to details supplied by famous source Evan Blass (@evleaks). The new Lenovo Halo appears to be a standard smartphone in the tweeted image, with no RGB lighting or specific gaming hardware elements on the body. Lenovo has Legion Branding embossed on the back of the smartphone and it comes with a triple rear camera arrangement.

Lenovo Halo Legion Specifications

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the Lenovo Halo with a maximum storage of up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1. Tipster shared that the phone could come in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM configurations, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options. A 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz is believed to be included in the smartphone.

A 50MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera, along with a 16MP front-facing camera, may be found on the smartphone. The smartphone is believed to have a thickness of less than 8mm. It could have a 5,000 mAh battery that enables 68W fast charging. According to the source, the forthcoming Lenovo Halo smartphone will not be a successor to the Lenovo Legion Duel 2, and will be released in Q3 2022.

Lenovo Halo Legion Price In India

The upcoming Lenovo Halo Legion will debut with an expected price of Rs. 44,000 in India. Not much information is revealed regarding its colors variants or design. However, the tipster predicted the Lenovo Halo legion to be better than Lenovo Legion Duel 2 in design and features.

