Lenovo K10 Note Plus India Launch Set For September 20

Lenovo K10 Note, the budget smartphone that went official in India recently, is getting a new variant. The company is gearing up to launch a toned-down version dubbed K10 Plus Note. The device will come with triple rear camera setup and will be available for sale this week online. Following are the details:

Lenovo K10 Note Plus Launch Details:

The Lenovo K10 Note Plus is slated to launch on September 22 in India. This has been confirmed via Flipkart's listing. The dedicated page on the e-commerce platform lists the complete renders of the device but doesn't reveal the pricing.

We will have to wait for the official launch to get details on the pricing. Moreover, the device is listed under the Big Billion Days sale specials suggest availability starting September 29, 2019.

Lenovo K10 Note Specifications And Features:

While the standard K10 Note makes use of a Snapdragon 710 chipset, the K10 Note Plus will be backed by a Snapdragon 632 SoC. Aiding the chipset will be 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

As for optics, the device will feature a similar triple-lens camera module as the K10 Note. The setup will pack a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There will be a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel.

The Lenovo K10 Plus Note will sport a 6.22-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. There will be a waterdrop notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. In the software department, it will run on Android Pie-based ZUI 11 user interface.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will ship with 4,050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

