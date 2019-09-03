Lenovo K10 Note Renders Leaks In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We all know that Lenovo is bringing some new handsets in the Indian market this week. The company is expected to introduce three new smartphones - the Z6 Pro, K10 Note, and the A6 Note. Earlier, the renders of the A6 Note were listed on Flipkart. Now, it's the K10 Note whose specifications have been revealed by the online listing. Following are the details:

Lenovo K10 Note Key Specifications And Features Listed On Flipkart:

Going by the Flipkart listing, the Lenovo K10 Note will come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio (more than the Lenovo A6 Note). There will be a waterdrop notch packing a 16MP sensor for selfies and video chats.

The K10 Note will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The depth sensor will be a 5MP lens supporting Super Bokeh effect.

The camera setup is likely to be aligned vertically with an LED flash. For enhanced low light shots, it is said to come with a dedicated Super Night mode. This is a mid-range smartphone which will draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 710 2chipset. While the Flipkart listing doesn't reveal the RAM and storage configurations, some previous leaks have suggested up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. It will offer a dedicated Game mode, Dolby Atmos speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The unit will be fuelled by a 4,050mAh battery backed by 15W fast charging support. It is said to be available in two color options - Knight Black and Stardust Blue.

Our Thoughts:

The Lenovo K10 Note 10's on-sheet specification indicates suggests a decent mid-range smartphone under development. With the launch of the K10 Note, the company seems to be eyeing the mid-range market dominated by Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Lenovo will get a tough competition out there. The company will need to price the upcoming handsets strategically to stand a chance against the rivals.

Best Mobiles in India