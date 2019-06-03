Lenovo K10 Note Spotted Online With Snapdragon 710 SoC And Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Vivek

Lenovo's K series of smartphones were once known for offering great features at an attractive price point. However, the company started making new K series smartphones (at least in India), and now, the company is back to business with the Lenovo K10 Note.

The all new Lenovo K10 Note was spotted on NBTC Certification website, which is a Thailand's certification site for electronics, similar to TENAA of China and BSI of India.

Comes with a triple camera setup

According to the listing, the Lenovo K10 Note comes with a premium all-glass design and a triple camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The listing also specifies that the Lenovo K10 Note comes with a model number Lenovo L38111, and the device has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, probably protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Considering the listing, the smartphone is most likely to feature a water-drop notch design, like most of the mid-tier smartphones of 2019, and is expected to offer higher screen to body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz. Similarly, the smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 3930 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with custom ZUI skin on top, and the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It is most likely that the smartphone will feature a dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

What do we think about the Lenovo K10 Note?

The Lenovo K10 Note looks like a great budget smartphone, especially with triple rear camera setup and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device does offer a premium build (considering the listing), and the phone is most likely to launch in Thailand in the coming days. If the smartphone launches with a competitive price tag, then the device will, for sure, compete against the Redmi's and Realme's of the world.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Lenovo K10 Note in India. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Lenovo K10 Note.

