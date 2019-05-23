ENGLISH

    Lenovo Z6 Lite vs other smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    Lenovo Z6 Lite aka Z6 Youth Edition has been announced in China. This is the latest offering from the company that follows the launch of the Lenovo Z6 Pro announced last month. The smartphone comes with several highlights including full-screen experience with a FHD+ display and 90.7% screen-to-body.

    When it comes to imaging aspects, the Lenovo smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera unit comprises a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 8x hybrid zoom and a third 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed by the waterdrop notch at the front.

    There is a ceramic textured rear with 3D looks and a color-charging coating giving the device a similar look at the company's ThinkPad series notebooks. It has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is fueled by a 4050mAh battery.

    While it remains unknown when this smartphone will be launched in the global markets outside China, here we have come up with a slew of rivals with 6GB RAM available in India under Rs. 20,000.

    XOLO ZX 128GB

    Best Price of XOLO ZX
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Honor 8X 128GB

    Best Price of Honor 8X
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB

    Best Price of Galaxy A7 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

     

    Realme 2 Pro 128GB

    Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V11

    Best Price of Vivo V11
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3315mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
