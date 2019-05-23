Lenovo Z6 Lite vs other smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Lenovo Z6 Lite aka Z6 Youth Edition has been announced in China. This is the latest offering from the company that follows the launch of the Lenovo Z6 Pro announced last month. The smartphone comes with several highlights including full-screen experience with a FHD+ display and 90.7% screen-to-body.

When it comes to imaging aspects, the Lenovo smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera unit comprises a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 8x hybrid zoom and a third 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed by the waterdrop notch at the front.

There is a ceramic textured rear with 3D looks and a color-charging coating giving the device a similar look at the company's ThinkPad series notebooks. It has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is fueled by a 4050mAh battery.

While it remains unknown when this smartphone will be launched in the global markets outside China, here we have come up with a slew of rivals with 6GB RAM available in India under Rs. 20,000.

XOLO ZX 128GB Best Price of XOLO ZX

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM Best Price of Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 8X 128GB Best Price of Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB Best Price of Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Realme 2 Pro 128GB Best Price of Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Vivo V9 Pro Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V11 Best Price of Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging