Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition officially launched with HDR 10 display and 4,050mAh battery

Lenovo has officially launched the trimmed down variant of the Z6 Pro flagship smartphone. The company has launched the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition in China. The latest addition to the "Z" series comes with a high-resolution display panel and triple camera set up at the rear as what we have seen in recent leaks.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition specifications and features:

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition flaunts a tall 6.3-inch display panel which has an FHD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch which packs the selfie camera. As suggested by the leaks, the display comes with HDR 10 support.

The other major highlight of the smartphone besides the high-resolution display is the triple-lens primary camera module. The rear camera lenses offer a 16MP main sensor with an 8MP lens and a 5MP sensor which is likely the depth sensor. The camera features include PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and 2x optical zoom. The notch up front packs a 16MP selfie snapper.

The processor, under the hood, is a Snapdragon 710 SoC which is a premium mid-range offering by Qualcomm. The device has been introduced in three different configurations including 4GB+ 64GB, 6GB+64GB, and a high-end 6GB+ 128GB option. The device runs on Android Pie OS topped with ZUI 11 interface. Backing it up is a 4,050mAh battery which can be charged using the USB Type-C port. The battery supports 15W fast charging.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition price:

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has been launched with a starting price tag of RMB 1,099 (Rs 11,097 approx) for the base variant. The mid variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,399 ( around Rs 14,127). The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has a price label of RMB 1,699 (Rs 17,155). It has been launched in Magic Stardust and Knight Black color edition. Currently, there is no word on the Indian availability of the device, however, we will keep you updated.

