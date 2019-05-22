Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition pre-order page reveals key specifications; launch set for May 22 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device will offer triple-rear camera module for imaging.

The Chinese tech giant Lenovo had launched a high-end smartphone called Z6 Pro last month in its hometown China. Now, the company is all set to launch a lite variant of the device dubbed as the Z6 Youth Edition. The company has scheduled the launch event for the device today in China. Just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been put up for pre-orders. The device listing gives an insight into the key internals; let's have a look.

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition key specifications:

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition pre-order page listing suggests that the smartphone will come with a gradient design pattern and will be sold in two color options. One can choose from the purple or green color option. The camera module at the back has a golden outer lining.

The display size and the device dimensions are not revealed by the pre-order page. However, the Lenovo smartphone is tipped to come with a slim bezel profile with a dewdrop style notch for the selfie camera on the top. The display will come with an HDR 10 support. The rear panel of the device will come with an 8-layer nanoscale coating which should protect it from scratches.

The other features suggested by the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition online listing page includes a triple rear camera setup. All three camera lenses are stacked vertically on the rear panel and are accompanied by an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is also housed on the back of the device.

The SIM card tray has been spotted on the left edge of the device, whereas, the power and volume keys are placed on the right panel of the smartphone. The 3.5mm audio jack for wired connectivity is placed at the bottom along with a USB Type C port for charging and data transfers. The upcoming Lenovo device will be backed by a 4,050mAh battery, under the hood.

