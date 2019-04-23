Lenovo Z6 Pro with quad rear cameras announced: Price, specifications and features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Lenovo Z6 Pro is now official with an in-display fingerprint sensor, liquid charging feature and more.

After many leaks and speculations, the Lenovo Z6 Pro has been announced in China. It is the successor to the Z5 Pro launched last year. It comes with quad cameras at its rear, liquid cooling technology, an in-display fingerprint sensor and many other interesting features.

Price and availability

Lenovo Z6 Pro has been launched in four storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 2899 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000), 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 31,000), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at 3799 yuan (approx. Rs. 39,000) and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000). The device is available in Blue and Black color variants and will go on sale in China starting from April 29.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

This new Lenovo smartphone bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and support for HDR10. Under its hood, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC. It has a hybrid SIM slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with ZUI 11, the Lenovo Z6 Pro has quad cameras at its rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture and dual LED flash, a 16MP secondary sensor with 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP ToF super video camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture. The camera has features such as multi-anti-shake with AI optimization for smooth video recording even on the move meant for vloggers. It has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

The other aspects of the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port, WiFi, Dolby Atmos and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone, liquid cooling with 5mm reinforced cooper tube and a large heat dissipation area. The Lenovo smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging offering 2 hours of gaming in just 15 minutes of charging.