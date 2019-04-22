Lenovo Z6 Pro latest video leak confirms quad-camera setup with waterdrop notch display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device will run on a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Chinese smartphone brand Lenovo is all set to bring its flagship smartphone, the Z6 Pro in China. The company has scheduled a launch event for the same tomorrow, i.e, April 23. The Lenovo Z6 Pro has been emerging over the web via some rumors. By now, we know that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup for high-resolution imaging. Now, the device has made it to the rumor mill again via a video which confirms the primary quad-camera setup along with the design.

The video spotted online shows the rear panel of the Lenovo Z6 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The camera module is stacked vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel. The front of the device will have a high-resolution display with a waterdrop notch which can be seen on most of the recently launched smartphones. The notch up front will house the selfie camera. It is worth noting that the previous leaks had suggested that the device will come with a pop-up selfie camera and will feature a bezel-less design rather than the teardrop style notch.

Lenovo Z6 Pro expected specifications and features:

The Lenovo Z6 Pro leaked renders suggest that the display up front will be an AMOLED panel measuring 6.39-inches in size. As mentioned earlier, there will be a teardrop style notch for the front camera. The highlight feature of the device is its quad rear camera module. The rear camera setup will pack a 48MP primary lens accompanied by two 16MP sensors and a 20MP lens. Lenovo has already teased that together the camera setup will be able to capture a 100MP image and is calling it is an HyperVision camera.

The flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest premium Snapdragon 855 processor. The chipset will be paired with 6GB/8GB or 12GB RAM. The device will offer a native storage space of 64GB/256GB/512GB. The battery will be a 4000mAh unit which will support fast charging of 27W.

