ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lenovo Z6 Pro latest video leak confirms quad-camera setup with waterdrop notch display

    The device will run on a Snapdragon 855 processor.

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone brand Lenovo is all set to bring its flagship smartphone, the Z6 Pro in China. The company has scheduled a launch event for the same tomorrow, i.e, April 23. The Lenovo Z6 Pro has been emerging over the web via some rumors. By now, we know that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup for high-resolution imaging. Now, the device has made it to the rumor mill again via a video which confirms the primary quad-camera setup along with the design.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro latest video leak confirms quad-camera setup and more

     

    The video spotted online shows the rear panel of the Lenovo Z6 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The camera module is stacked vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel. The front of the device will have a high-resolution display with a waterdrop notch which can be seen on most of the recently launched smartphones. The notch up front will house the selfie camera. It is worth noting that the previous leaks had suggested that the device will come with a pop-up selfie camera and will feature a bezel-less design rather than the teardrop style notch.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro expected specifications and features:

    The Lenovo Z6 Pro leaked renders suggest that the display up front will be an AMOLED panel measuring 6.39-inches in size. As mentioned earlier, there will be a teardrop style notch for the front camera. The highlight feature of the device is its quad rear camera module. The rear camera setup will pack a 48MP primary lens accompanied by two 16MP sensors and a 20MP lens. Lenovo has already teased that together the camera setup will be able to capture a 100MP image and is calling it is an HyperVision camera.

     

    The flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest premium Snapdragon 855 processor. The chipset will be paired with 6GB/8GB or 12GB RAM. The device will offer a native storage space of 64GB/256GB/512GB. The battery will be a 4000mAh unit which will support fast charging of 27W.

    via

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue