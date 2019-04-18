Lenovo Z6 Pro to sport four-camera setup capable of taking 100MP shots News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Lenovo will unveil the device on April 23.

Lenovo recently confirmed that its Z6 Pro flagship smartphone will see the light of day on April 23 in China. The device has made several appearances ahead of its launch. However, the latest news comes from the company's Vice President and General Manager, who shared two images of the device touting its camera capabilities.

The images confirm that the Lenovo Z6 pro will sport a four-camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP sensor. It also says that the device cab capture 100MP pictures, making it the first smartphone to achieve such a feat.

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone will sport a waterdrop notch display offering a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, it will also have an in-display fingerprint reader. Also, the device will support the latest 5G connectivity.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It will be the company's second smartphone to feature this RAM size. As of now, there's not a lot of information available about the device.

The Z6 Pro will certainly run the latest Android 9 Pie OS wrapped around by a custom skin. The camera UI is said to witness a significant UI design overhaul as well. The device is also said to feature fast charging (27W), which is expected to refill the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 120 minutes. Lenovo is most likely to use a USB type-C charge tech alongside a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.