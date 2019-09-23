Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple-Rear Cameras Goes Official: Sale Starts September 30 On Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the launch of the K10 Note, Lenovo has now introduced its trimmed down variant - the K10 Plus in India. As suggested earlier, the triple-camera smartphone has been launched on Flipkart and will be available for sale during the Big Billion Days sale. Following are the pricing and specifications details:

Lenovo K10 Plus Price And Offers In India

The Lenovo K10 Plus comes as Flipkart's Big Billion Days Special product and will be available starting September 30. The device can be purchased in a single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB+ 64GB at Rs. 10,999. It is listed with a single Sprite color option online.

There are a bunch of offers listed on the Flipkart landing page. The HDFC Bank credit or debit card holders will get 5 percent cashback, while the Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get 5 percent discount. You can also go for no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 971 per month.

Lenovo K10 Plus Hardware And Software

Starting with the display, the device sports a 6.22-inch LCD panel with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. The 2.5D glass offers a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device makes use of a 1.8Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset aided with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB native storage and supports up to 2TB microSD card.

In terms of optics, Lenovo has equipped the device with a triple-lens camera module similar to its sibling - the K10 Note. The Lenovo K10 Plus camera module packs a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone makes use of a 16MP camera sensor.

The device comes with dual nano-SIM support, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. For security, it offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs on a 4,050 mAh battery and ships with 10W Rapid charger

Best Mobiles in India